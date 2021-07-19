Editor:
The Democrats like to talk about “the Big Lie”. But the big lie is that Republican legislatures are passing laws designed to restrict voting. Democrats and their loyal supporters in the news never mention specifics … just that the laws are Jim Crow 2.0. So, I listened to King Joe’s 25-minute speech in Philadelphia. Following are his specifics concerning the proposed Texas laws that caused the Texas Democrat senators to flee to D.C.
Lie #1: Partisan poll watchers are going to intimidate voters and poll workers. Poll watchers are never near voters. Both parties have folks watching the counting process. This provision ensures that poll watchers are allowed to observe unlike 2020 in Michigan.
Lie #2: Voters are required to drive long distances. I guess this refers to the provision that requires voters to vote in their registered precinct.
In all cases, that I am familiar with, the Republican proposals make voting easier and more secure. They eliminate what were supposed to be one-time temporary Covid-19 provisions such as unsupervised drop boxes and inherently dangerous ballot harvesting.
On the other hand, Pelosi’s HR1 federalizes future elections and eliminates all voter integrity provisions like voter ID, cleaning up voter databases, requiring unsolicited mail in voting nation-wide. The U.S. Constitution (Article II, Section 1, Clause 2) reserves the right to establish voting rules with the state legislatures.
King Joe had the nerve to accuse Republicans of being after raw power.
Ron Chapman
Punta Gorda
