Editor:
I have friends and acquaintances on both sides of the political divide. It is disturbing to me that there are thieves among us who do not want either party to express their desire for a candidate.
From the stories I hear it seems that Biden sign thefts outnumber the Trump signs being stolen. One of my neighbors has had three signs stolen. A Google search shows that this is happening across the country. If your sign has been removed from your front yard, you are not alone.
The other part of this is that many people are fearful that their homes or other property will be destroyed if they display a sign. So sad.
Shaneen Wahl
Punta Gorda
