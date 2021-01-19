Editor:
Time to cancel Walmart, Amazon, Google, Apple. WMT has a close connection with China, cheap, if not slave Chinese labor allows WMT to undersell their smaller retail competitors. How many mom and pop retail stores have gone out of business??
Now, with the Chinese-pandemic forcing more and more small businesses to close their doors, WMT’s stock price has risen to $150 per share in 2021. Any connection?
On Jan. 12, WMT announced that they would no longer contribute to the GOP. Why?
Amazon, Google, Apple, shut down Parler. Why?
Which two giant on-line retailers are most benefiting from the current Covid-19, Chinese-virus lockdowns?
Are these and other examples the early stages of lockdowns & shutdowns that will slowly, but methodically erode free speech? Will other freedoms be systematically taken from we, the people?
Many questions to ask and decide for one's self. Time to cancel the talking-heads, the big corporations attempt to cancel our freedoms.
Thomas Fendon
Port Charlotte
