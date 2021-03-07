Editor:
I have read and heard people say their 1st Amendment Right of freedom of speech has been taken away by Facebook, Twitter, etc. I am writing to explain what the 1st Amendment Right of freedom of speech really means.
The 1st Amendment says: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.
Notice the first part of the sentence: Congress shall make no law...not Facebook, not Twitter, but Congress shall make no law abridging the freedom of speech.
So did the U. S. Government fine, censor or imprison you for something you wrote or said? If the answer is yes; your 1st amendment rights may have been violated. If the answer is no, but Facebook or Twitter banned me; your 1st Amendment rights were not violated. Suck it up, tell the truth and be nicer on social media. BTW, you can try to sue them, but you did agree to the fine print when you signed up.
Lee Hall
Englewood
