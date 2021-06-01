Editor:
Two weeks ago I was prepared to leave on a trip to Ohio to visit family. Upon picking up my rental car I learned that most gas stations in North Port and other cities were out of fuel.
Worried, I took a 5-gallon container to a Port Charlotte station that had available gas and waited in line to fill it, but did not want to fill my personal automobile as other people need the fuel and I did not need to use that car for awhile. When it was my turn in line, my credit card was not being accepted and an attendant came and tried to assist. Turns out there was a glitch in the system as other people were experiencing the same problem.
A woman came around the pump from the other side, handed the attendant her credit card and said to fill my can, then fill my car. I tried to hand her cash but she would not accept it. She said I reminded her of her grandmother and she wanted to buy the gas for me.
I was grateful for this generous act and told her I will pass it on. I hope she reads this and accepts my sincere thank you. There are Angels among us.
Joyce Hill
North Port
