Editor:
No politics here today, but just sayin', has anyone noticed how big and long pickup trucks have become? Then add a trailer hitch, which is usually extended, making it very difficult and dangerous to back out of parking spaces. Have you traveled down Retta Esplanade, by Gilchrist Park and had to drive in the opposite lane to avoid coming in contact with and very long pickup sticking out into the road? I have. Ever try to drive through a parking lot with these huge trucks parked on either side of a two-way pass through and have to stop to let an oncoming car pass. I have.
Forget about parking garages. Something must be done. There’re just some places these trucks should not be allowed to park. Maybe the city should restrict parking at certain public areas. Just sayin'.
I hate to have to bring up this subject again, another year has gone by, in a string of many years, but that so called “downtown marketplace” is just a big, old, ugly, empty lot. It’s the center , the heart of Punta Gorda and it just sits there getting uglier every passing year. I know the Smugglers group is a “big deal” in this town, but if they can’t develop that land into a wonderful center attraction, then claim eminent domain, Punta Gorda government, and make a wonderful center attraction out of that eye sore. Just sayin'.
God bless Trump. Just sayin'.
Dominick Pannozzo
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.