I am truly amazed by what's happening with these stimulus checks! For one big thing, they are proposing giving relief checks to people making up to $70-$75k. I think the income cap should be more in the $50,000 range, with no check for people making $75,000!
I live OK on a whole lot less than $70,000! All we need to do is have the benefit become lesser as your income level increases! If a single man is making $75,000 a year and having trouble living on it, there must be some serious waste going on here! I believe people making less than $25,000 net per year should get the highest checks, and it should be about $3,000, not $2,000! People making around $45,000 getting a check for maybe $600! Sound familiar?
People earning more than $50,000 should get the absolute minimum! How much does Mr. McConnell earn per year? The man has no empathy at all, people are dying out here, literally dying, while the Senate is playing political games with these checks and it makes me physically sick! They suddenly tie the checks with other totally unrelated issues! They are truly dangerous! Can't solve a problem as simple as this? How could we have voted them into office?
David Lang
Port Charlotte
