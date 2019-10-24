Editor:
I agree with our city being biker friendly, convenient and beautiful bike paths abound! My concern is those who choose to ride at night, ill-equipped and unlawful without lights or reflectors, wear dark clothing and ride on the dark asphalt roads and highways. I see this much too often and no, I am not hallucinating or impaired!
Our area is the very best for senior night life and many like myself living alone, go out often, most are excellent drivers. If you or someone you know rides a bike or walks after dark, please realize the risk you are taking of not being seen. I sincerely hope this letter will prevent an accident or casualty.
Jim Crosslin
Punta Gorda
