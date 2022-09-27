I write today to support Bill Dryburgh for Punta Gorda (PG) Council. I served with Bill on the PG Charter Review Committee and came to know him quite well. I found him to be serious-minded, thoughtful, articulate, and civil. Those attributes would serve him well on Council.
Bill’s resume reads like the epitome of the person you would want to represent you. He served in the US Air Force and thereafter worked 37 years for Fire Departments. Bill chaired the County’s Parks & Recreation Board, served as the County’s representative to the PG Community Redevelopment Agency, and served as a member of the City and County Charter Review Committees.
Bill has been a member of the PG Isles Civic Association for 20 years (whereas his opponent joined that organization concurrent with her decision to run for council). While his opponent served on Council years ago, the facts are she ran unopposed until she was challenged in 2018 and soundly defeated.
And, while his opponent emphasizes her previous service as Mayor, we should remember that the PG Mayor is chosen by Council, is largely a ceremonial position, and has the same single vote as other council members.
Because of Bill’s inherent decency, he would be a force for good on Council. He would listen to and consider opposing viewpoints. And he would never act in an arbitrary or dismissive manner towards those with contrary opinions. Bill Dryburgh is right for Punta Gorda.
