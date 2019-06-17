Editor:
Those who claim Christianity is under attack are demanding everyone follow their beliefs. Court ruling defining individual right have interfered their selfishness.
Over the years the court has restored rights taken away by religious movements. Prohibition, Sunday blue laws, woman’s right to choose, same-sex marriage and religious freedom in government and schools are some examples.
For generations, without choice, children were indoctrinated with religions that were reinforced for most of their lives.
It is beyond comprehension people do not understand that Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus and hundreds of other religious people are just as devoted as Christians are to their beliefs. Do Christians believe God only recognizes less than one-forth of the world’s religions?
Each person should worships or not worship the way he or she wishes; this constitutes true freedom for all.
The very simple guideline for human relationship is our Bill of Rights.
Hank Pruitt
Port Charlotte
