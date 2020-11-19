Editor:
I was surprised to see they actually have a proposed bill in Congress that will protect people racing their cars and bikes up and down your neighborhood streets. The “Protection of Motorsports Act,” H.R. 5434/ S.B. 2602” seeks to legitimize conversion of street-legal cars into race cars. There is no mention of “loud noise” in the proposed measure. As we all know, such vehicles are not put on a trailer and taken to a far away testing site. They are test-driven on your own public streets.
If you have a someone doing this in your neighborhood, you know what I’m talking about. Go ahead and call the police to enforce the local ordinances on noise, but it will do you no good. The perpetrators are wise to this. They keep their test runs very brief to duck the police, then return a couple of hours to do it again. How many times do you want to call?
Worse yet, they tell you that if you don’t like it, then sell your house and move to a quieter neighborhood. But how do you interest anyone in your house with someone is racing their bikes up and down your street? Would you move into a neighborhood like that? Talk about a deal-killer!
What to be stuck in your neighborhood forever? Support the “Protection of Motorsports Act,” and watch your peace of mind vanish.
Allain Hale
North Port
