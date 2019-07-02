Editor:
The Iroquois are credited with the often-used native philosophy of making all decisions based on how they will impact descendants seven generations forward, about 150 years into the future. A 97 percent majority of climate scientists who have produced and analyzed scientific data insist that the earth’s ecosystems upon which all life depends are being adversely effected by climate change. A seventh generation analysis requires us, as current stewards of the earth, to take these warnings seriously.
The daily news is filled with documentation of rising levels of greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere, sea levels and global temperatures. We are currently experiencing the predicted extreme weather events and accompanying devastation, such as the drought-caused wildfires in California and the agricultural disruption from flooding in the Midwest. Scientists warn of potential mass extinction and population displacement which will destabilize world economies and geopolitics.
Our ability to address these seemingly overwhelming challenges requires social and political activism.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is currently pending in the U.S. House of Representatives. This bill proposes to tax fossil fuel extraction and distribute resulting revenues to taxpayers as a way to promote the shift away from fossil-fuels to renewable energy.
I have voiced my support to 17th District Representative Greg Steube and encouraged Sens. Rubio and Scott to propose similar legislation for Senate consideration. Check the bill out, and consider joining me in advocating for legislation to reduce carbon-emissions. I believe we owe that much to the seventh generation.
Mary Stuckey
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.