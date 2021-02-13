Editor:
The telegraph has been with us since the mid-1800s and the providers of that service never considered the possibility of imposing censorship on their customers. Ditto for the telephone. The purveyors of those services set the precedent that a Constitutional restriction imposed on the federal government to assure the freedoms of citizens should be honored as well by private interests.
The founders of our country could never have envisioned the power that now falls in the hands of a very few, whose immense wealth can intimidate many, many more. With impunity, they can censor our speech and conduct continuous digital searches against us that our federal government is powerless to do. So where does the power to control really reside? We not only see Twitter controlling who may say what politically, but even removing negatives about others in the elite, such as the management of Robinhood. Complain about the big shots, and you are the purveyor of spam. The billionaire “corporatocracy” is already the ruling power.
In political football, Americans seem to be very slow to notice when the line of scrimmage has moved. Fellow citizens, conservative or liberal, wake up! Our government is no longer governing by the Constitution that gave us the great good fortune to live as free men, for the first time in human history. We are now the chattel of billionaire oligarchs, who will extinguish freedom and return serfdom perhaps forever. Recognize who the enemy is, and do whatever you can to bring them down.
John R. Doner
Port Charlotte
