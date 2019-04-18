Editor:
The disastrous fire at Notre Dame cathedral is truly a tragedy for the world. An internet search shows me that there are 680 billionaires in the U.S. as of 2018, and 2,754 world-wide.
Here is an opportunity for President Trump to show he is a world leader. Let him commit $1 million to the re-building effort with a challenge for every other billionaire to do the same. Worldwide, that would raise $2.75 billion, and the surplus from the Notre Dame rebuild could be distributed as disaster relief to the many places around the world that are still recovering from the natural disasters of 2018.
How about it Mr. President?
Melvin Burrowes
Englewood
