Florida’s charter and private schools have long operated under a different set of standards. This bill (HB641/SB254 Charter and Private Schools) will bring them more in line with state standards.
Teachers at all charter and private schools would have to be certified and hold bachelor’s degrees; building construction would have to adhere to the more stringent guidelines required of public schools and private schools would be required to participate in standardized testing, meet state-imposed academic standards and be graded on the same school-grading system as public schools.
Charter and private schools receive significantly more money from taxpayers. For example: Babcock Neighborhood School received $25,791 per student this school year, while Kingsway Elementary received $7,203 per student — the most of any public school in Charlotte County. But despite the extra money, students at in charter or private schools are potentially educated by less qualified teachers and attend school in facilities that aren’t as safe. Support the passage of these bills by contacting Representative Joy Goff-Marcil (850-717-5030) and Senator Linda Stewart (850-487-5013). Let’s make sure all Florida children have qualified teachers and safe buildings.
Dawn Mann
Port Charlotte
