Editor:

There are times when people of diverse professions shine and, I feel, need a little recognition.

"You either loved him or hated him," as I recall was proclaimed of the car dealer Bill Fuccillo, who recently passed away.

Huuuuge, in his sales pitch gained him notoriety; a handle that apparently caused people to connect with his dealerships. Sales of 500 cars in one day and over 2,000 in one month might be the envy of any competitor who would be overjoyed with those results, maybe even for a year's sales.

Yes, we endured the pitches of "free car for a half-court basketball shot" and "cruise with Huge." Arrogantly domineering in his commercials, but a gentleman when he shook my hand at an outdoor restaurant setting in Buffalo. His obituary addressed him as a giving, generous man, donating to local causes and food banks.

The news is full of chest-beating "lifetime politicians" and how well they have served and benefited their constituents, albeit with taxpayer dollars. Seldom acknowledging the Bill Fucillos — business driven, job provider, entrepreneur and huge corporate, real estate and tax base payer.

Charles Woodworth

Englewood

