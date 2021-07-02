Editor:
There are times when people of diverse professions shine and, I feel, need a little recognition.
"You either loved him or hated him," as I recall was proclaimed of the car dealer Bill Fuccillo, who recently passed away.
Huuuuge, in his sales pitch gained him notoriety; a handle that apparently caused people to connect with his dealerships. Sales of 500 cars in one day and over 2,000 in one month might be the envy of any competitor who would be overjoyed with those results, maybe even for a year's sales.
Yes, we endured the pitches of "free car for a half-court basketball shot" and "cruise with Huge." Arrogantly domineering in his commercials, but a gentleman when he shook my hand at an outdoor restaurant setting in Buffalo. His obituary addressed him as a giving, generous man, donating to local causes and food banks.
The news is full of chest-beating "lifetime politicians" and how well they have served and benefited their constituents, albeit with taxpayer dollars. Seldom acknowledging the Bill Fucillos — business driven, job provider, entrepreneur and huge corporate, real estate and tax base payer.
Charles Woodworth
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.