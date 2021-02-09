Editor:
OK! That's it!
The recent executive order from President Biden is a huge slap in the face to all women! Women have fought long and hard for equality. Not that long ago, women couldn't vote, own land, were stopped by a 'glass ceiling'; we were considered second class citizens. With one stroke of the pen, Joe stepped on the faces of all girls and women when he signed the executive order for LGBTQ, biological males to compete against women, use the same locker rooms and bathrooms! Wrong! Wrong! Wrong!
Why did he do this? For votes of course! Votes mean power!
DNA says it all-fact!
A male's (DNA) muscular and bone structure, heart size, bone density, fast twitch muscles; all an unfair advantage over girls and women - fact! LGBTQ athletes need a league of their own.
All women need to stand up and make their voices heard!
Judith G. Sheehan
Port Charlotte
