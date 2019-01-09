Editor:
I believe that most Americans are neither extreme right nor left but somewhere in the middle of the political spectrum. The "Dems" don't all believe the same things, nor do all the Republicans.
We need elected officials who do not disparage people with differing opinions, but who will work together toward compromise. I am so tired of the name-calling, manipulation and lies. We need to return to civility and respect toward others.
Our immigration system is broken. We need to increase staff and judges to process immigration requests more efficiently. I think a $5.7 billion wall is not going to solve the problem, but we do need improved border security. Most migrants trying to immigrate are trying to leave abuse, gangs, starvation and are not criminals. Many employers find it difficult to fill both skilled and unskilled positions. We do not need open borders, but how can we develop pathways for some migrants to legally meet our needs?
Our criminal justice system is also in need of overhaul; Congress seems to be making some progress here. Health care is another area needing attention. Medicare for all is not sustainable without significant tax increases, though some form of basic health care should be available.
There are many issues our elected officials need to attend to. We need to encourage bipartisan efforts.
Stephanie Ross
Punta Gorda
