Each day as I drive down Biscayne I am amazed by what the city of North Port calls a beautification project.

This project was projected to cost $850,000, but, in reality it has cost more than $900,000 and they are still working on it after tearing out all the original work that was done. We paid for weeds and dead trees. Oh, I almost forgot, we paid for concrete also. Now if a car pulls out in front of your car, you will hit the car or the medium. Crosswalks are no longer marked either.

Then, when you turn onto U.S. 41 the beautiful sidewalks have been torn up and blacktop the width of a car is being replaced. My husband and I are waiting to see when the first person drives down the path.

All I have to say is what a waste of taxpayers' money.

Tina Sullivan

North Port

