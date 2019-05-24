Editor:
Trumps actions speak louder than DNC and media words professing Trump as a racist.
Black activists, with the Project 21 black leadership network, are applauding the Trump administration for the newly announced reforms for American colleges and universities aligning with recommendations made in Project 21’s “Blueprint for a Better Deal for Black America” to increase black opportunity and prosperity.
In 2016, professor Alberto Martinez from the University of Texas at Austin wrote, "Summing up, we’ve seen that Trump-cultivated friendships with prominent African Americans. He welcomed Jews and African-Americans in his social club. He sued Palm Beach for excluding African-Americans and Jews in other social clubs. He supported Jesse Jackson’s Rainbow/PUSH Coalition to pressure corporations to promote blacks and minorities. He praised minorities in his construction projects. He made campaign contributions to several political candidates who are African-Americans and minorities."
Standing side by side with his friend Muhammed Ali and with Rosa Parks, Donald Trump received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor in 1989. An 11-minute video on YouTube answers the media claims of racism connected to David Duke, the KKK, and Donald Trump.
Diane Eck
Port Charlotte
