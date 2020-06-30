Editor:
I was upset and saddened to see Mr. O’Halloran’s letter in Saturday’s (June 27th) paper. Can people today be so lacking in understanding and compassion? Put away the dog whistles like: “Blacks have nothing but opportunity”, “no one can solve this over-blown black problem but black America” and the least emphatic, “no one can throw enough money at it. We’ve tried that and Black America needs to look in the mirror and stop blaming others.”
You might look in the mirror yourself and see the privilege and advantage we have had in America by being white. Black Americans deserve better than we have given them over history and through today. We are shameful if we do not support equality and fair treatment for all. Lastly, everyone who kneels during the National Anthem is not disrespecting the flag and the brave Americans who fought for it. Those kneeling are protesting their treatment by law enforcement officers, and we now have video for all white Americans to see for ourselves the depravity of that treatment. Both black and white Americans fought and died for us TO PROTEST. We need to respect and support the rights of all colors and races--doing less dishonors those who fought for our freedoms.
Merry Gwynn
Punta Gorda
