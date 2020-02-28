Editor:

This is a message to all my dear white friends. As a rule when I tell you I am attending a Black History Month Event, you say, tell me all about it when you return. I say, sure. But that free-ride is over.

Don't ask for my second-hand version. I am a historical fiction writer. My opinions are biased. James Abraham is a historic scholar and newspaperman. The Sun used a lot of ink last week on James Abraham's current lecture series. Do yourself a favor and attend one. And after you do, if you've learned something to share, tell our schools — offer our kids a different take on black history: the truth.

Naomi Pringle

Port Charlotte

