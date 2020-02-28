Editor:
This is a message to all my dear white friends. As a rule when I tell you I am attending a Black History Month Event, you say, tell me all about it when you return. I say, sure. But that free-ride is over.
Don't ask for my second-hand version. I am a historical fiction writer. My opinions are biased. James Abraham is a historic scholar and newspaperman. The Sun used a lot of ink last week on James Abraham's current lecture series. Do yourself a favor and attend one. And after you do, if you've learned something to share, tell our schools — offer our kids a different take on black history: the truth.
Naomi Pringle
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.