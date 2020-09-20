Editor:
I viewed a video of diners in Pittsburgh (PGH) being harassed by BLM "peaceful protestors" much the same as is happening in other cities. I was especially disgusted to see their violent disrespect for an innocent elderly couple.
In many attacks rioters demand diners repeat a slogan and give a Nazi like salute. In PGH they took the couples' food and drinks and screamed vile names. Later that day I passed a group on U.S> 41 waving signs supporting politicians who accept this behavior. One who actually donated money to provide bail for rioters so they could be free to continue marauding cities.
The other's staff members donated to the same cause. I couldn't help but wonder if that couple being harassed or a business owner in tears seeing his/her building burned to the ground were their parents or grandparents, would they continue to wave those banners?. Is their hatred of a person so deeply engrained that it transcends all awareness of civil decency being lost?
Sadly what started as a cause supported by most has disintegrated into a morass of violence and destruction benefiting no one and hurting many.
Sally L Meier
North Port
