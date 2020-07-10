Editor:

I was sitting in my car waiting to be called into my local Wells Fargo for an appointment. Which mask should I wear? I wondered. A young Black male sat patiently in an adjacent car doing the same thing, waiting for his turn to be called into the bank.

I know I will make it home safe and sound in about 20 minutes. Will he? More wondering. Is he nervous? My first response was to protect him. I looked around our ‘waiting room’ parking lot for anyone who could potentially give this man trouble. Negative, he was safe. I continued to wonder about the Black men who did not make it home after doing something even more benign than waiting in a car to go into a bank, e.g., a jog, a nap, or an errand.

A senseless death for just crossing paths with the wrong person at the wrong time. In my gut, I felt the guilt of white privilege and it left me deeply saddened. Let us keep faith, hope, compassion in our hearts, and in our actions for those who are a bit different from ourselves. All deserve to come home safely. Thanks to those marching across America, I am paying more attention and learning the meaning of “Black Lives Matter.” I challenge Caucasians to find an example of white privilege in their own day to day lives. It will not be hard.

Jane Kerstetter

Port Charlotte

