Editor:
I was sitting in my car waiting to be called into my local Wells Fargo for an appointment. Which mask should I wear? I wondered. A young Black male sat patiently in an adjacent car doing the same thing, waiting for his turn to be called into the bank.
I know I will make it home safe and sound in about 20 minutes. Will he? More wondering. Is he nervous? My first response was to protect him. I looked around our ‘waiting room’ parking lot for anyone who could potentially give this man trouble. Negative, he was safe. I continued to wonder about the Black men who did not make it home after doing something even more benign than waiting in a car to go into a bank, e.g., a jog, a nap, or an errand.
A senseless death for just crossing paths with the wrong person at the wrong time. In my gut, I felt the guilt of white privilege and it left me deeply saddened. Let us keep faith, hope, compassion in our hearts, and in our actions for those who are a bit different from ourselves. All deserve to come home safely. Thanks to those marching across America, I am paying more attention and learning the meaning of “Black Lives Matter.” I challenge Caucasians to find an example of white privilege in their own day to day lives. It will not be hard.
Jane Kerstetter
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.