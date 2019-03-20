Editor:
After reading the March 15 paper, I believe the inmates have taken over the asylum.
The first example being where the principal apologized to teacher students for taking down a poster during Black History Month of a radical, so-called athlete Colin Kapernick. This so-called hero did nothing to promote his agenda off the football field, but chose to make it televised charade to dishonor our flag and our veterans.
If you want to put up a poster of someone who is a hero, put up one of a black female or an enlisted member of the armed forces, that are truly heroes, not an overpaid athlete to promote their radical views.
The second was a judge in Michigan who said a woman's constitutional rights was violated because she got a tickets for giving a law enforcement officer the “middle finger.” Where in the Constitution does it state the “middle finger” is a form of expression. It does not. In my day it was a form of disrespect, not an everyday occurrence.
If this country don’t wake up and quit giving everything back to snowflakes because their feelings got hurt. This is what that this country has become, because someone thought by giving everyone a trophy it made them a winner. It's time to bring the draft back where these kids can learn respect and values, and not some liberal views of an overpaid college curriculum.
Larry E. Cluck
North Port
