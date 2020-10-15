Editor:
The Washington Post report, “When did Black Americans start voting so heavily Democratic?” identified two key dates that significantly affected black American voting: Harry Truman made an explicit appeal for new civil rights measures in 1948, and Lyndon Johnson signed the Civil Rights act in 1964. WaPo reported that 1) since the early 1960s Black Americans have voted for Democrats 80 percent of the time, and 2) since 1992 white Americans were more evenly split, voting 50% Republican and 40% Democrat.
The high propensity for Black Americans to vote Democrat while White Americans were more evenly split shows that the number of black American voters is the swing factor in elections. Using the WaPo data and doing the math, Democrats will usually win an election when the Black American population is 13% and always win when the Black American population exceeds 25%.
Evidence? The Black American demographic has been the key factor in mayoral elections for 140 years. Detroit has had a Democrat mayor since 1962 when the Black American demographic rose to 30%. Similar numbers can be found for Chicago, Democrat mayor since 1931; Baltimore since 1967; Atlanta since 1879; Philadelphia since 1956.
The 2010 U.S. census reported a 12.6% Black American demographic, trending to 13% in 2020. Conclusion: Demographic analyses show Republicans may never again win a presidential or large city mayoral election due to the increasing percentage of Black Americans who nearly always vote Democrat.
James McCague
Punta Gorda
