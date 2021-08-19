Letter writers (8-13-2021) disparaging ‘myths of racial injustice’ and so-called ‘race manipulators’ ignore facts. They forget the Civil War had two sides: those fighting to abolish slavery and those committed to its continuance.
After the Civil War, the federal government, through the Civil Rights Act of 1866 and the 14th and 15th Amendments, tried to protect freedom for Blacks. Southern states resisted, using Black Codes they began passing in 1865 and Jim Crow to maintain racial stratification and segregation, often violently. The Equal Justice Initiative records 3,959 American victims of ‘racial terror lynchings’ in southern states from 1877 to 1950, and the KKK was an active force upholding white supremacy.
Jim Crow and low wages – differentially applied on a racial basis – led to the Great Migration (1916-1970) in which Blacks moved north, sometimes fighting obstruction by abusive southern employers. From the 1930s into the '60s, the FHA’s policy of ‘redlining’ denied Blacks – even those who’d served as GI’s - opportunities to build wealth by denying them mortgages.
When did the U.S. cross the magic bridge between historical abuses and current racial utopia? We haven’t. We’ve all witnessed the recent rise of right-wing white supremacy and the well-documented wealth gap (white average wealth is 6.7 times greater than Black average wealth and it’s worse now than at the start of the 21st century - Examining the Black-white wealth gap (brookings.edu)). It’s foolish to believe anti-racist attitudes and socioeconomic advancement thrive in an atmosphere of ignorance and denial. They require acknowledgement and work.
