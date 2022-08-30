Editor:

A recent two-year investigation by the state of Minnesota found that police have been criminally profiling Blacks in the city of Minneapolis. The report noted that Blacks (19% of the population) received a disproportionate number of police citations (55%). And Forbes magazine reported that Minneapolis police were seven times more likely to use force against Blacks. I looked at the FBI crime database to see if the arrest data bias extends to the state of Minnesota.

