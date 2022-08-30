A recent two-year investigation by the state of Minnesota found that police have been criminally profiling Blacks in the city of Minneapolis. The report noted that Blacks (19% of the population) received a disproportionate number of police citations (55%). And Forbes magazine reported that Minneapolis police were seven times more likely to use force against Blacks. I looked at the FBI crime database to see if the arrest data bias extends to the state of Minnesota.
Answer – it does. Per the FBI crime database, Blacks (8% of the population) were arrested for 54% of all violent crimes in Minnesota in 2020. And the trend is similar across the U.S., where Blacks (13% of the U.S. population) were arrested for 44% of all violent crimes in 2020.
I looked at the Bureau of Justice data to see if that bias extends to incarceration rates. Answer – it does. The incarceration rate for Blacks (1,240 per 100K) is about five times that of Whites (261 per 100K). The BOJ stated that their high Black incarceration rate is the direct result of Blacks being seven times more likely to be arrested for violent crimes and ending up in court.
Arrests and incarcerations of Blacks are biased very high across the U.S. Either police departments and criminal courts are committing clandestine systemic racism nationwide in a highly coordinated manner, or Blacks are for whatever reasons seven times more likely to commit violent crimes on a per capita basis.
