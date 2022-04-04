What began as Negro History Week (1926) has morphed into Black History Month. Carter Woodson wanted to highlight both the struggles and accomplishment of African Americans. Over time, civil rights demonstrations and protests evolved.
Sometime in 1969, a week became a month-long celebration and in 1976 it became a national observance. The goal was to recognize the neglected accomplishments, achievements, and struggles of Black Americana.
However, Black History Month has been criticized by both Black and non-Black communities as perpetuating divisiveness and being ineffective. Some believe that Black history should be integrated into the school curriculum all year long.
We are living in a violent Black Lives Matter era. Black protests and demonstrations continue to declare that (systemic) racism still endures. Our country, far from perfect, is not racist. Anybody with an ounce of sense realizes that individuals from all ethnicities have experienced failures and success in this country. BLM is supposedly a catalyst for social change addressing the inequalities that persist for Black Americans. (Why only Black Americans, are they the only ethnic group facing inequalities in this country?)
President Biden’s position of “systemic racism” is an inept ploy of the Democrats in power. Reverse racism, which is being pushed by many is still racism and is contrary to our nations laws and professed beliefs.
Being white does not make you an oppressor, nor being non-white make you oppressed. Calling oneself a victim doesn’t fly. Everybody is part of the problem and part of the solution.
