Letters from Trump supporters always amaze. Trump supporters believe what they hear from who they want to hear it from without being smart enough to do their own research. The letter from “Trump supporters were pushed to the brink” places the blame for the Trump insurrection on the media and the DNC. Sorry, it was Trump, Giuliani, Trump's son, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and other Republicans that incited the insurrection.
The writer references “mounds of evidence regarding election fraud.” If there were any evidence of election fraud the courts would have been obligated to hear the evidence. There was not any. In addition, SCOTUS consists of many judges appointed by Republicans and Trump. Perhaps those who applauded Trump’s court appointments now believe these judges have become part of the “deep state.” If you have evidence please bring it forth. Simply saying that there is election fraud does not make it so, no matter who says it.
Republicans should have done their job of removing this deranged individual from office during the first impeachment trial. Now we have an individual who is a dangerous wounded animal with his finger on the nuclear trigger. He is an ignorant idiot with a fourth-grade reading, comprehension, and vocabulary level. He has bamboozled the people who believe in him that he cares about anything but himself. He does not. As you can see he threw his Vice President under the bus and he would do that to anybody friend or foe.
Rick Desautels
Port Charlotte
