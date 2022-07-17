Editor:

In today’s Daily Sun (July 8) I read the letter from the Punta Gorda resident lamenting how his community has "evolved into a community divided by politics and racial bias." Welcome to America.

Just don’t forget that it all started with Obama and his pledge to "fundamentally change America." Obama’s plan has succeeded and continues through his surrogate, Joe Biden.

Alex Gregorewsky

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments