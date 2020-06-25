Editor:
The recent racial killings by the police have caused daily criticisms of the warrior mentality of police. That mentality coupled with a racist attitude is deadly, agreed.
But the elephant in the room is the American love affair with guns. Think about this from a mother's point of view. If my son were a police officer, every day when he went to work, I would wonder if he would come home. Police officers are often shot at random.
The question then becomes, who is going to be attracted to this career? Will it be someone who is doing it for love and concern for the safety of all people, or someone who wants excitement, enjoys bullying, who loves guns and is quick to use them? As I see it, the actions of the NRA and their defense of private ownership of military style weapons and promotions of guns in general can be blamed for at least some of what we are suffering.
With that in mind, perhaps policing should be divided into departments for social issues with a separate crime department.
Dorothy Gaylord
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.