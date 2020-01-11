Editor:
I have had dogs my whole life: German shepherd/collie mix, Saint Bernard, Golden Retrievers and now two rescue pit bull terriers.
I have also worked in an animal shelter before moving from Pennsylvania and worked with pit bulls on a regular basis. I feel articles like the one with headlines about “Pit Bulls” are misleading and only increase the unwarranted fear of pit bulls.
Comments about these “unpredictable animals” directed at pit bulls is unfair. All dogs are unpredictable, and this could happen with any breed.
In fact, you might be surprised to know that Chihuahuas, Chow-Chow, Dalmatians, Huskies, Boxers, Jack Russel terriers are at the top of the list for aggression .
In addition, there is no pure bred pit bull. "Pit Bull” is a catch all phrase for many mixed breed dogs and are made up of the following breeds : American Staffordshire Terrier, Bulldog, Boxer, Terrier and American Bulldog.
The blame should be focused on the owner of the dogs, not the breed.
Jeff Longacre
Port Charlotte
