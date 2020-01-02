Editor:
I just read an article in the letters to the editor. I do agree with Mr. Strahan that the licensing process is a complete disaster when it comes to protecting the consumer. There is no doubt about it. The state has the ability and the money to put the offenders in jail but they won’t do it. It’s all politics. All the county can do is stop them from working in the county. That’s it.
Mr. Strahan doesn’t know how the system works. I am a State Licensed Electric Contractor. Have been for 35 years. I can work all over the state of Florida and do. I do not pay Charlotte County a fee to work here. They are not allowed to charge State Licensed Contractors a fee. I do have to register and pay for building permits. The county charges NON-state licensed contractors a fee to work here.
The problem lies with the state and it needs to be addressed. All the state does is the same as the county does. Stop you from having a license. That it.
Time to call your Reps.
Butch Erny
Charlotte County
