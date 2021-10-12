A Punta Gorda resident who frequently casts the failures of the current puppet in office onto former President Trump seems to be living on another planet.
We now know that Biden was advised to not withdraw all troops from Afghanistan. Those are the words from his Joint Chiefs of Staff. General Milley went as far as to state that he recommended 2,500 troops to remain on the ground in Afghanistan.
These recommendations were given to Biden in April and had not changed since November when President Trump was given the same advisement.
July 2, 2021 at roughly 3 a.m., the United States military had left Bagram Airfield without notifying the base’s new Afghan commander.
This was the white flag that the Taliban had been waiting for. This base was a prison for at least 5,000 Taliban & ISIS-K fighters. One of those ISIS-K prisoners has been credited with the suicide bombing that claimed the lives of 13 honorable U.S. Marines.
Now there are widespread reports of US military weapons and gear being sold throughout Afghanistan. Our enemies have control of our abandoned weapons and vehicles and will be working to reverse engineer their new treasure trove for mass production.
The moment the puppet was sworn in, the advance commenced and there was plenty of opportunities to strike fear into our advancing enemy. However, our frail and cognitively challenged puppet did not act.
