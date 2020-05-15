Editor:
During this unprecedented time of self-quarantine, I think I speak for many in my neighborhood in thanking the wonderful and hard-working employees of the Gulf Cove Publix on the corner of 776 and Gasparilla Road. They are always in good spirits, happy to see us, and always willing to help.
In a time where most of us are wearing masks, we have lost that human silent communication of just sharing a smile to feel part of a community. Especially for those living alone, a simple trip to grocery store is probably their only human contact. And thanks to the amazing and tireless employees at our Publix, I am sure brightens their day and they feel less alone. I know I always walk out feeling better than I walked in!
It may seem like a simple thing, but during this pandemic, it is huge! This is a sincere thank you to all of the employees at the Gulf Cove Publix (including truckers, delivery personnel, etc – it does take a village!). Your hard work has not gone unnoticed and is greatly appreciated! A special shout out to Ruth, who is still the happiest and kindest person. Ruth always has a big smile, positive attitude and no matter how busy, she takes the time to ask how me, my husband and new puppy are doing. God bless all of you!
Shannon Mesenburg
Port Charlotte
