Editor:

Because of losing much of my vision, I can no longer drive. Some time ago we read an article in the Sun about the local bus service and using it has “put me on the road again.”

Charlotte County Transit is a wonderful asset to Charlotte County. One can go anywhere in the county for $2 (one way). The drivers are professional, courteous and prompt. They transport folks in wheelchairs and those using walkers, besides completely ambulatory persons.

To reserve a ride call 941-575-4000 before 1 p.m. for next-day service, or call and make reservations for several days in advance. When I count my blessings, I include the Charlotte County Transit system.

Barbara Huff

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments