Editor:
As a Sun reader for almost three decades, the Viewpoint page has remained quite interesting. At this stage of my life, I pretty much try to adhere to that old song: Accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative, latch on to the affirmative and don't mess with mister in between.
A recent letter commented on the facts that we have a president who is just a "regular citizen" who should be commended on how far he has come in learning how to Twitter more sensibly, and although he still has some personality glitches, he is evolving into a presidential president.
Wow! Thank goodness that we are free to disagree.
There is a big difference between ridicule and an honest observation. For example, making fun of a handicapped person, name-calling, treating others with absolutely no respect, for me, does nothing to instill respect in that person. Kindness is a given, but respect must be earned and deserved. It does not automatically come with a title or office.
The main thing the Viewpoint page does for this reader is remind me how very blessed by God we are to be living in a country where we are still free to voice our opinions.
Joyce Robbins
Port Charlotte
