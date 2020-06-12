Editor:
In the early 1960s Yale University professor Stanley Milgrim conducted a series of studies on the psychology of obedience to authority. The purpose of Milgrim’s research was to examine the rationale offered by defendants in the Nuremburg war crime trials following World War II. The accused often based their defense on obedience to authority. The defendants stated they were “just following orders” from their superiors as they systematically murdered 6 million people. One of the findings of Milgrim’s research was that, indeed, there are some who will blindly follow the dictates of those in authority in direct conflict with their conscience.
Recently in Buffalo, NY, as a protest over the death of George Floyd was concluding, a video from the event revealed two police officers shoving to the ground a 75-year-old man. A squadron of uniformed officers proceeded to walk around the man as he lay on his back, bleeding from a head wound. Two policemen have been suspended and the incident is “under investigation.”
To protest the suspension of their colleagues, 57 police officers have resigned from the Buffalo emergency response team. The president of the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association is quoted as stating, “Fifty-seven resigned in disgust because of the treatment of two of their members, who were simply executing orders.” Sound familiar?
Milgrim’s experiments were eventually deemed unethical and would never be replicated today, but it never hurts to personally examine whether obedience to authority, especially blind obedience, is justification for one’s behavior.
Robert Barrett
Punta Gorda
