Editor:
Black Lives Matter is the newest player expressing long-standing concerns about police mistreatment of Blacks in this country. This movement, begun as a result of George Floyd’s killing, officially and publicly is advocating “non-violent” civil disobedience. They seek reparations to compensate African Americans for centuries of enslavement and oppression and are demanding reforms in the American judicial system.
The Civil Rights Act of 1964, Voting Right Act 1965, and Fair Housing Act of 1968, were/are intended to end discrimination based on race, color, and religion. Thus, laying the foundation for change. Yes, there is still room for improvement.
Is trashing and burning of our cities reparations or a criminal activity? One might conclude these violent protests are racially motivated. The vast majority of those involved are of African-American ethnicity. BLM is a noble cause that may have gone astray for not condemning, thus promoting, harassment, coercion, and bullying. As a result, they are complicit, by their silence, in the continuing unrest in our cities.
Violence will not advance their agenda but make it harder to accept. Shouldn’t BLM be calling for less violence in accordance with their public position? Jacob Blake’s family is upset with the continuing unrest in Kenosha. His mother has said, “don’t burn up property and cause havoc.”
What has been heard from the Black Caucus and NAACP? Even prominent Blacks such as: Jackson, Obama(s), Harris, Lewis, and Sharpton are silent.
If BLM’s goal is to improve race relations in this country is it working?
Lloyd Stilson
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.