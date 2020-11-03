Editor:
The Sun, 10/23/20, Mallard Fillmore by Bruce Tinsley hits the nail on the head concerning Black Lives Matter wanting justice for the deaths of Blacks at the hands of White police officers. It appears they want the death of any Black at the hands of a White officer automatically investigated as murder and charged accordingly, regardless of the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Justice in America is a process. Its goal is fair treatment and fair punishment of all by our legal system. This process means identify and question the suspect(s); witnesses identified and questioned. Arrests are made when a crime has been determined to have been committed. After arresting the criminal(s), there is a trial.
So, what happens when the justice system doesn’t find the officer(s) guilty? BLM decries the outcome, using protests and demonstrations, often involving violence, to show Black’s dissatisfaction with America’s justice system. Mallard said,” VIOLENT PROTESTS ERUPTED IN THE STREETS ONCE AGAIN LAST NIGHT … AS THE RESULTS OF DUE PROCESS IN A LIBERAL DEMOCRACY FAILED TO ALIGN WITH THE PREDETERMINED NARATIVE OF THE ANGRY MOB.” Because of BLM’s lacks confidence and faith in our current judicial system the contentious relationship between the races is now in a great state of instability. Racism is not something that only White people have, and Black people don’t.
The question facing this nation is: What change(s) in our justice system will take place to satisfy BLM? And if so, will it be for the better?
Lloyd Stilson
Port Charlotte
