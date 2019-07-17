Editor:
At this year’s Punta Gorda Block Party, a good time was had by all, as my granny used to say. The weather was perfect, the entertainment schedule put together by Donna and Kevin Gossett and featuring The Drifters outstanding, food and drink plentiful and reasonably priced, and charities, school groups and service organizations received a much-needed infusion of money.
Some thank-yous are in order. First, thanks to the thousands of well-behaved attendees who were solely focused on having a good time and enjoying the best street festival in Southwest Florida. And again this year, throngs of families took advantage of our enhanced children’s areas.
Those attendees, numbering between 15,000 and 20,000 showed their appreciation by throwing nearly $18,000 into the donation buckets at the entry gates.
We couldn’t stage the Block Party without the contributions of our sponsors. Special shout-outs go to Sysco, Dean Stainton and his Hurricane Charley’s and South of the Border restaurants, Lutz, Bobo & Telfair Lawyers, Peace River Distributors, Smugglers, Coca Cola and Prompt Towing.
Many other businesses and volunteers, without asking for any recognition, provided in-kind contributions and services. That group includes city employee Dave Myers and his crew. We paid them for their efforts, but they put in many hours of hard work before the sun comes up and long after everyone else has gone home.
Mark your calendar for April 25, the date of next year’s Block Party.
If you would like to join our group, or to volunteer for this great event, please visit our website puntagordablockparty.info
Brenda Ryan
Punta Gorda
