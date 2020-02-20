Editor:

Beware of Bloomberg. He talks a good talk but he is not loyal to anyone or any party. He is only loyal himself. He flip flops his party to accommodate his agenda. He was a Democrat before seeking elective office.

Bloomberg switched his party registration in 2001 to run for mayor as a Republican, before abandoning political affiliations in 2007. He won his third term in 2007 as an independent. His television ads with Obama are from years ago as stated on the television ads.

Vote wisely.

Laure Leveillee

Punta Gorda

