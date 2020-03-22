Editor:
The Washington Post in an article dated Dec. 11, 2019 concerning Michael Bloomberg stated:
“The 2020 Democratic primary candidate spoke recently about his gun control platform, which calls for the usual stuff embraced by left-wing presidential wannabes. Though the speech was mostly ho-hum, it did reveal that Bloomberg is generally ignorant about existing firearm regulations, which raises the obvious question: How do you plan to fix the laws when you do not even understand the ones currently in place?”
For example, he is unaware that U.S. gun buyers are subjected to background screenings through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, which is required for all legal firearm purchases. It verifies whether a potential customer has a disqualifying criminal or mental health record.
Michael Bloomberg has pledged $60 million for gun control in the 2020 elections. He outspent the NRA in the recent Virginia elections. Bloomberg has stated in his TV advertisements that he will broker deals between the Democrats and Republicans. With his track record on gun control, that is very unlikely. He boasts how he created thousands of the jobs through his company, when he himself has admitted he was fired from his first job. He may be out of the Democratic Primary race, but he has not given up trying to remove your second amendment rights and he may reappear as the Chair of the Board of Governor of the Federal Reserve System should the Left Wing/Socialistic/Communistic Democrats win the POTUS.
Salvatore Castronovo
Punta Gorda
