Editor:
The Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Clinic is a community-based organization that, simply put, saves lives. It is an awesome responsibility that would not exist without the strategic insight of its board members. They are all respected citizens who are known for their success and philanthropy.
The budget for this clinic is over a million dollars per year. Therefore, we are blessed to have experts such as Laura Amendola and Melissa Hughes who bring to us their expertise in all things financial.
We have people who have had great careers in Healthcare Administration. Bill Hawley has worked for years in the for-profit hospital arena, but has now dedicated a large part of his time to our facility. George Ruggiero MD and Erik Kaplan are currently helping to manage Fawcett Memorial Hospital and Bayfront Hospital respectively. But, they have brought their skillful dedication to board. Robin Bayne and Kristen Cardona have MHA degrees which they have used to lead very large healthcare organizations. Guert Peet is a gifted leader of Millenium Healthcare. Donna Cardenas is a local force in the floral business.
Vance Wright-Browne is a gifted physician. We are fortunate to have on our board two highly respected attorneys, David Holmes and Phyllis Walker. Finally, Michael Grant who is a very accomplished business and political leader.
I must also mention a board member emeritus named Brian Presley. Brian was called to glory last year, but his incredible legacy lives on in our hearts. These people and those I have worked with have been the healing incarnate hands of God on earth.
David M. Klein
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.