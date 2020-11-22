Editor:

It would appear our county commissioners, save one, have been seduced over to the dark side in this time of Corona doom and gloom. Without vision in their blackness, they cannot foresee something enticing, beautiful and befitting waterfront property just over the bridge from Punta Gorda.

Are these the people that made the original dumb purchase of the land? I guess they just want to look good...to themselves by dumping the property.

Perhaps spraying them with some Lysol might help eradicate these absurd thoughts that they seemed plagued with? Boat storage and a bar? Is that all they got? Ridiculous.

Stan Kapuchinski

Punta Gorda

