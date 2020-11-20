Editor:
I believe that the proposal to put a boat storage building in the prime water front property would be an eyesore. Are our commissioners blind? Do they want to return to the businesses that were demolished on the Sunseeker property.
Makes no sence that our local builders proposal was declined. Look at the Laishley property on the Punta Gorda side of the bridge. It is a wonderfully developed property that all our residents enjoy. We don't need a hotel or condominiums, just a great seafood restaurant with views of the water.
Migdalia Tomalinas
Punta Gorda
