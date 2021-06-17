Editor:

While in total agreement with the comments by Iadevaia and Staugler in the June 12 Sun article by Betsy Calvert I was curious as to why the effects of boat traffic was not mentioned.

Although nutrient loading has no doubt the greater negative effect by way of epiphytic algal growth on seagrass, boat traffic can have devastating results, especially locally. The commissioners' remarks were fatuous - which was to be expected.

James F. Traynor

Punta Gorda

