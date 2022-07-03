Linda and I attended the Retirement Celebration of Pastor Bob Carlson.
There were 180 people in attendance. First Methodist Church of Punta Gorda could hold no more. Everybody enjoyed wonderful words of joy and appreciation which were spoken of Pastor Bob’s dedication to God our Heavenly Father and our Savior Jesus Christ.
The following Sunday Pastor Bob give the most meaningful sermon I have ever heard in my whole life. He related happenings in his life to the parts of the Bible they related to. Examples: Bob said he graduated at the bottom of his high school class. (The last shall be first and first shall be last) Pastor Bob went forward and earned a college degree.
Pastor Bob worked with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and was always there when people were in need of help, encouragement and someone to turn to for emotional support and to present those needs which were given to us in the Bible by our Jesus Christ. The same as he did when he worked for Fawcett Memorial Hospital and serving as pastor of the Punta Gorda First Methodist Church.
Through his talent as a ventriloquist he brought blessings of Jesus Christ to the youngest and oldest of us, to the most faithful and to those yet to believe in Jesus. Those that were going to travel home and finally to those who die and their next journey, because of their belief in Jesus, would be welcomed by God our Father, His son Jesus Christ and all their friends and family in Heaven.
