Editor:
Bob Starr is the man with the plan to make those changes for the benefit of the taxpayer. The airport is heavily subsidized by federal and state tax dollars. In fact the general aviation community and tenants pay the vast majority of the operating expenses of the Punta Gorda Airport.
While Allegiant Air allegedly brings over one million passengers per year to the Punta Gorda Airport, it is my understanding that Allegiant pays only 25 cents per passenger in facility fees. By way of comparison, other area airports receive up to $8 per passenger from other airlines with similar ticket prices, leaving taxpayers to pay the difference.
Another lost source of revenue from Allegiant is the fee charged to store the planes on the tarmac. It is my understanding the customary daily fee is around $100 at area airports. Allegiant pays nothing per day. Even owners of small aircrafts such as a Piper Cub pay $20 per day to park on the tarmac. Mr. Starr will negotiate reasonable fees from Allegiant, reducing the need for cost increases from the general aviation community.
Further, I am concerned about the unfinished Sunseeker Resort site on U.S. 41. Mr. Starr has stated that he is committed to seeing that Allegiant keeps the promise to complete and operate the facility. Bob is retired and will have the time needed to find business to build on the prime property the airport owns. My vote will be for Mr. Bob Starr in the August primary.
James T. Childers
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.